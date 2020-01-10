The Breaks Coffee working on new café near Total Drag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve probably already unknowingly tried their coffee at a restaurant or café in Sioux Falls, but now the Breaks Coffee is expanding with plans to open its own coffee shop and café in a unique downtown location.

The construction process on their new place is a new adventure for this husband and wife who have had a long history of working in the coffee and restaurant industry in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve been involved with coffee for about 20 years now,” The Breaks Coffee owner Corey Gerlach said. “I started as a barista for Great Plains Coffee, which eventually turned into Black Sheep where I was able to start roasting.”

For the past four years, Gerlach has been roasting in a small space downtown under his own brand, The Breaks Coffee Roasting.

“Mostly what we do is wholesale and retail, so we’ll wholesale to other cafes and restaurants in town and they’ll serve our coffee and espresso, our drip coffee, we also do retail bags that the Co-op Natural Foods, Pomegranate and Plum all sell for us,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach plans to continue roasting and growing the wholesale business, but all from this new larger space.

“Our main focus is expanding our roasting space, we’ve completely outgrown it, its a very small room,” Gerlach said. “The end game here is to expand this space out into a small little cafe, where we have about 20 seats people can come in, grab a cup of coffee, chill out a little bit, maybe a nice pastry or something to go.”

He and his wife Mary Campbell hope this spot off 2nd Avenue by the downtown Post Office will create a unique neighborhood stop for the growing area.

“I’m excited about this block because I feel its going to bring a lot of different types of people, we’ve got people that can come right off the bike path, we’ve got all these apartments down here, we’re two blocks from All Saints and we’ve got tons of people working downtown,” Campbell said.

Their new space is right beside a major apartment project going up at the end of 12th street by the river in downtown. The area also saw a large new luxury condo project completed last year with more growth in the adjoining retail space.

“We’ve always really enjoyed this block in Sioux Falls, between Common Sense, Total Drag, Green Dream, we just fit,” Gerlach said.

The Breaks Coffee hopes to be open during special events at Total Drag; they’ll start with serving coffee but also hope to get a beer and wine license in the future. Their goal is to open sometime this spring.