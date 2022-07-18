A new apartment building is starting to take shape at Lake Lorraine along the busy North entrance to the development.

“It’s the most exciting phase of construction,” Caleb Veldhouse with Veldhouse Construction said. “The building is really going to start to take shape over the next six to eight weeks.”

Framing of The BLU on Lorraine apartments is now underway.



“It will go up very quickly,” developer Dusten Hendrickson said. “It will be the tallest building by quite a bit. from the ground floor its about 80 to 90 feet off the walking path and about 74 feet off the ground at the parking lot in the front.”

It’s a massive seven story development all happening on a relatively small piece of the lake front property.



“It’s very unique because we crammed it into a very, very small lot. This is about one and a half acres and there’s 128 units plus some commercial space here,” Hendrickson said. “It’s about as close to the water as you can get and its very, very close to the road too. When you come around the curb at Lake Lorraine you see that it really sticks out onto the road.”



Lake Lorraine has recently added some new amenities to help more people enjoy some time by the water. But once The BLU is finished, there will be even more reasons for people to come out and spend some time by the lake.

“There will be a shop in there, we’re hoping for a juice bar, smoothie, coffee type shop, possibly cocktails,” Hendrickson said. “There’s two ramps that come down onto the path.”



The developers say the goal of the project is to maximize the lake front property and create a more urban development, a project that is already resonating with potential tenants.



“The feedback is fantastic, we’re getting a lot of people reaching out to us wanting to know how they can live here,” Hendrickson said.



“There’s something different about living on the water, and that’s what makes it really unique. And just the fact how tall it is and how you can see above the city is unique as well,” Veldhouse said.

Lloyd Companies is starting a wait list for people interested in living at The Blu apartments, but it is too early to begin signing leases. Construction won’t be complete for roughly another nine months.