The Banquet breaks ground on new Westside location

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:41 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - The Banquet broke ground Wednesday on a new Westside location. 

It's going to be located at 5th Street and North Marion Road. The location will serve five evening meals per week. According to the Banquet the USDA calls this area a food desert. 

"To be here today, to celebrate in fellowship, the expansion of the banquet's mission is exciting," Ray Peterson with The Banquet said.

The Banquet right now serves on the Westside in a temporary location at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. 
 

