The Atrium brings new, modern wedding venue next to Blue Haven Barn

After five years with overflowing demand at the Blue Haven Barn, the owners decided to open a second venue out on their rural property to the west of Sioux Falls.

The Atrium is getting ready to host its first wedding this weekend.

“COVID has made things very interesting, we are just starting back up for the summer some weddings,” Blue Haven and Atrium owner Amanda Nelson said.

Nelson says the pandemic has had a major impact on both venues.

“We had 16 weddings on the schedule for June and we had two so its been very, very quiet,” Nelson said.

But as more people start feeling comfortable going out again, they’re already starting to see a lot of interest in their brand new facility.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it and it’s just gorgeous,” Sioux Falls bride to be Katie Luttman said. “It’s totally new and different, we didn’t really want the barn thing so this was exactly perfect for us, a little more modern and the windows and the views, it’s just gorgeous.”

Luttman will be getting married at The Atrium in August.

“We want to walk in have an amazing time and leave,” Luttman said. “We didn’t want to do all of the work and I think that’s what made it so easy here.”

The new facility isn’t the only draw, but also the unique services the Atrium has to offer.

“Over here we do have a chef that does all of the food in house, so it’s nice and fresh from the kitchen,” Nelson said. “Chef Tyler is known from cleavers, so he does a really good job. Then also we include almost everything that a lot of venues don’t. We do all of the linens, we do all the plates, all the real silverware, all the real water goblets, water service, plus we do all of the bar, we have a full liquor license over here so we just try to make everyone’s day very easy.”

After five years working in weddings at Blue Haven, Nelson said she knows many brides are looking for an all-inclusive option with plenty of space inside and out.

“We are about double the size of our current venue Blue Haven Barn, with over 10,000 sq feet. We sit 500 in here, we also have all on sight storage, on-sight kitchen, huge bridal sweets, outside we have terrace seating which is awesome with a pond and a waterfall,” Nelson said.

The goal is to eventually host weddings simultaneously at the two venues on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but with COVID, their numbers are still way down. They expect the impact of the pandemic to continue for at least another year.