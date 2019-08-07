The Arc of Dreams brings more foot traffic to local business

The Arc of Dreams has been standing proud in Sioux Falls for a few weeks now, and local businesses are feeling it’s impact! Hear how one restaurant is really cashing in on the new craze.

As we showed you last week, people are flocking to the Arc of Dreams.

“Kind of a sense of awe almost. It’s really up there,” said Carrie Ragan visiting the Arc.

“I can see it’s really worth looking at. Very nice,” said Greg Tjarks, visiting Arc.

Whether the lights are glowing along the beams, or the sun is shining down, the Arc of Dreams is drawing people around it’s massive base.

“There’s been a lot of people stopping by just to check it out. A lot of people have been coming and then maybe noticing the restaurant after. Or even families have been coming by, having a nice meal, and then going and visiting the Arc after,” said Connor Fritz, Ode to Food Manager.

Ode to Food is right next to the massive sculpture on the river. With patio seating and a perfect view, they were ready for the rush of traffic once the arc went up.

“I definitely expected a little bit of a crowd. It’s kind of a big deal for Sioux Falls. I think it’s going to be a nice little spot to come check out. So definitely expected some people to come head our way,” said Fritz.

They’ve even been featuring a special drink to commemorate the occasion. As for what’s next? The sky’s the limit.

“As more people hear about the Arc, there’s going to be even more of an increase of people coming down. So I think once we get the word out more, then we’ll start capitalizing on that even more,” said Fritz.

Ode to Food will also be extending hours later at night to accommodate people visiting, wanting to see the Arc lit up over the river.



