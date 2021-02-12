The Alliance hosts first large public events and opens new coffee shop & movie theater

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a year after opening, the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance continues to add new options to its wide array of services, including its first big public events this weekend.

“This weekend we’re doing something special for Valentine’s Day,” The Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps said.



On Friday, The Alliance transformed its space for the first of three big Valentine’s weekend events.

“Tonight is family night with a father/daughter, mom/son date night. Then Saturday morning we’ll be set up for our chocolate festival,” Phelps said.



And Saturday night they’re hosting the Dueling Pianos for a special Valentine’s date night event that’s already sold out on the main floor. Sunday morning the chocolate festival returns.



“This is the first major event open to the public, we are working and will be doing an announcement shortly of our concert series and everything we have coming soon,” Phelps said.



“To have so much different variety of activity going on its good, very good,” The Alliance regular Gordy Jensen said.



The Alliance has become a daily hangout for many veterans who used to gather at the American Legion.



“It’s a lot larger, a lot nicer, the American Legion was a great place too, but having this place open is just fantastic,” Jensen said.



Now in addition to their restaurant, lounge and gun range, they’ve also opened a coffee shop.

“Part of our mission is to help the veteran community and active service members, so we created a brand, Impact Coffee,” Phelps said.



They’ve even opened up a place for veterans or anyone to come and kick up their feet and watch a movie. They have a wide selection of military themed movies, past air shows and military interviews and documentaries available for the public.



“The movies, you can come in anytime you want and just sit down and watch a movie, we’ve got call buttons back there too, so you can have the servers bring you a beer, bring your hamburger back there while you’re watching a movie,” Phelps said.



All of these services are open from 11am to 8pm every day to anyone in the community.



“The South Dakota Military Alliance is open to anybody. A lot of people think that it’s strictly for veterans, but anybody can come in and use any of our facilities,” Phelps said.

This weekend’s Valentine events are also open to anyone in the public with several COVID-precautionary measures in place.

Proceeds from the event and daily operations at The Alliance go back to help the Veteran’s organizations housed in the facility.