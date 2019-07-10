Tessier’s celebrates a century in business

100 years in business. This year, Tessier’s Incorporated is celebrating a century. We take a look at what keeps this business growing after so many years!

What began as a roofing and sheet metal business has turned into a large operation serving the Midwest and beyond. Like a lot of long-standing businesses, Tessier’s started out focused on family.

“Roy Tessier came back from World War I and in 1919 decided he wanted to start the sheet metal business. He got inspiration from his brother. His brother Arthur had a sheet metal shop in Aberdeen, South Dakota called Aberdeen Sheet Metal Works,” said Vyas.

Roy’s son Alan took over after serving in World War II. He hired current chairman, Gopal Vyas. Vyas says there are no Tessier’s working for the business now, but he’s proud of what the family-based business has built.

Tessier’s now serves large building projects all over the country; including the new Avera on Louise and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

“So the biggest thing I have learned in all these years, is you got to stay with the course. Don’t get panicky, because the market will go up and market will go down,” said Vyas.

Tessier’s has worked on projects all the way to Oregon, and even down in Texas. Vyas says their ethical practices are important, and so is finding solid employees who keep things running smoothly for years.

“You just got to stay with the course, manage your risk, and have the right employees in the right seat on the right bus,” said Vyas.

Tessier’s now has offices in Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Rapid City.