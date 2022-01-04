TEDx Sioux Falls opens applications to speak at 2022 event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — TEDx Sioux Falls is back in 2022 and is currently accepting applications to speak at this year’s event.

“I’ve always been that weird kid that likes public speaking and talking in front of people,” 2020 TEDx Sioux Falls speaker Wendy Mamer said.



Mamer jumped at the chance to give her own TED Talk when the 2020 TEDx Sioux Falls event came around.

“It had always been a dream of mine to give a TED Talk,” Mamer said.



“Nobody lives a life of unhurt but everybody does handle being hurt differently,” she said during her 2020 TEDx Sioux Falls talk.



But she never imagined her topic would be so personal.



“We must first acknowledge what is hurting us in order to make progress,” Mamer said during her TED Talk.

“It was definitely the most vulnerable I could have been, sharing the deepest emotional pain I’d ever felt,” Mamer said.



Wendy’s Ted Talk was about her farmer father’s death by suicide and taking the stigma out of mental health care, just one of the variety of topics the local speakers shared in the last round of TEDx Sioux Falls.



“I say that everybody has a TED Talk in them, that’s just a remarkable story or something that’s inspiring or motivating,” TEDx Sioux Falls organizer Thad Giedd said.

Giedd says this month, anyone can apply to deliver a TED Talk at this year’s event, sharing your story, discovery or nugget of knowledge in front of a live audience of up to a thousand people, with even more of a reach online.



“We can represent stories from Sioux Falls or South Dakota or our area to around the globe,” Giedd said. “We have a lot of talks that gained a lot of online traction…we have one talk by Shawn Sherman that has over two million international views now.”



An international impact that could reach someone who needs to hear exactly what you have to share.



“I think we all have a story to be told and could end up helping someone else in the end,” Mamer said. “It is scary, I’ll say that, but being vulnerable does seem to connect with people. I’d encourage you if you’re even remotely considering it apply and see where the application takes you.”

The date for this year’s live event has not yet been released. Anyone can apply to be a part of this year’s TEDx Sioux Falls through January 31st.