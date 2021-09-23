Talent Draft Day shows hundreds of area students their career possibilities in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a year of increasing struggles to find workers, but on Thursday a big event targeted students all over KELOLAND, hoping to help them get into some of the most needed career paths here in Sioux Falls.

“As you think about these things, as you think about your career,” a speaker said during Talent Draft Day in Sioux Falls.

It’s an event designed to help students do just that—think about their future careers.

“The goal is to see themselves in higher education,” Denise Guzzetta, the Vice President of Workforce and Talent for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation said. “Making sure kids know about all the different options from technical schools, to community colleges and four year institutions.”

From middle school to high school and college students, Talent Draft Day brought together hundreds of future workers from all over the region to the University of Sioux Falls and in the virtual program.

“The goal of this event is to draw more of the high school students we have in the surrounding areas,” Guzzetta said. “Altogether we had about 14 different schools and 252 college students that participated.”

Along with listening to speakers, students like Brooklyn Terveen were also able to meet with prospective employers, not just for after college, but right now.

“This event really helped me see jobs that would help me for my career in the future. I learned about a lot of those jobs in my field that are hiring right now with no experience,” Terveen said.

While showing students all of their options, Talent Draft Day is really about helping to keep these future workers in Sioux Falls.

“To help facilitate more interest in our employers and get more people interested in those positions,” Guzzetta said.

And to guide students to some opportunities they may not have realized were right here in Sioux Falls.

“In business and accounting, I wasn’t thinking they’d have a lot of jobs at Smithfield, but they were talking about how they have a ton of accounting positions, many of which are really temporary jobs where they hire all students,” Terveen said.

This is the third Talent Draft Day hosted by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, working to secure students for in-demand career fields in the city.