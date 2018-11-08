Swim School Chain Opening In Sioux Falls In January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - You've probably heard of restaurant chains and clothing store chains, but how about a group of locations that specialize in swimming lessons?
SafeSplash Swim School is the nation's largest chain of swim schools.
It will open a Sioux Falls location in January near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue.
The facility will feature a dedicated 90-degree warm water teaching pool with professionally-trained swim instructors.
The school is now accepting enrollments for lessons, which will start early next year.
To pre-enroll and take advantage of the grand opening specials, call (605) 204-5100.
