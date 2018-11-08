Swim School Chain Opening In Sioux Falls In January

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - You've probably heard of restaurant chains and clothing store chains, but how about a group of locations that specialize in swimming lessons?

SafeSplash Swim School is the nation's largest chain of swim schools.

It will open a Sioux Falls location in January near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

The facility will feature a dedicated 90-degree warm water teaching pool with professionally-trained swim instructors.

The school is now accepting enrollments for lessons, which will start early next year.

To pre-enroll and take advantage of the grand opening specials, call (605) 204-5100.

