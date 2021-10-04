Sweet Cheeks brings new options for cold treats to south Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls now have a new ice cream option to enjoy. Sweet Cheeks held its grand opening this weekend at its new store on the corner of 69th & Louise, right next to Starbucks.

“I came up with Sweet Cheeks because I’m a huge ice cream fan,” Owner Tasia Guericke said.

It’s how Guericke came up with her unique store.



“Sweet Cheeks is a self serve ice cream,” Guericke said. “Then we also have cotton candy and ice cream truck treats in our freezer as well.”



Sweet Cheeks is all about the toppings with 12 options on the wall and many more in the cooler.



“Cold toppings like edible cookie dough, brownie bites, cheesecake, Boba balls and fruit as well,” Guericke said.

They’re are all available on top of the many ice cream flavor options that will change every week.



“My favorite flavor right now is the white chocolate mousse with the peanut butter, they’re super good together, another fan favorite is the pumpkin spice with the espresso, it’s like a pumpkin spice latte,” Guericke said.



Along with their unique flavors, Sweet Cheeks is also about making sure everyone can enjoy a sweet treat, even if they have some dietary restrictions.



“Two of our products are lactose-free and then our sorbets, which we have 24/7, will also be dairy-free and vegan friendly,” Guericke said. “Not everyone offers those and in this day and age, it’s very important.”



And whether you’re enjoying frozen yogurt, sorbet, ice cream or cotton candy, Guericke says she hopes people enjoy the atmosphere at Sweet Cheeks just as much as the food.



“More than just the product, we’re trying to sell the experience at Sweet Cheeks so we want to be the highlight of their day and give them a place where they can hang out with their friends and family, it’s not just about the ice cream, it’s about the conversations and sharing the day together,” she said.

Sweet Cheeks is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. on the weekends. It’s in the brand new strip mall where Starbucks and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop also just opened earlier this summer.