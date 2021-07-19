Swamp Daddy’s to expand, Salas Salsas moving in, a rundown of all the changes coming to the Jones 421

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From moving up, to moving out and moving in, there’s a lot of movement happening at the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I dreamt about having a boutique for about the last decade,” Henna Harvest owner Anndell Wubben said.

Wubben has been a henna artist working at festivals around KELOLAND for the past 13 years.

“Now I’m opening and realizing my dream for the first time which is kind of an amazing moment,” Wubben said.

Just last week she opened Henna Harvest inside the Jones 421 building.

“I’ve only got 500 square feet here but it’s perfect space,” Wubben said.

The Deku Tree also opened on July 2nd, bringing its popular Humbolt plant nursery to a Sioux Falls store front for the first time.

“To have a business downtown, I think that’s huge. To have a building like this with smaller square footage that is more affordable than a larger space I think is a perfect opportunity for small businesses to consider,” Swamp daddy’s owner Del’Inkka Beaudion said.

Beaudion said the Jones building has brought so much growth for her business, she’s now expanding with first times the square footage inside the building.

“We’ll have just under 3,000 sq feet for our new location. And we are expanding the menu, expanding the hours, adding beer and wine,” Beaudion said.

She’ll be taking over the former MK Threads space, a clothing boutique that just moved to a store front on Phillips avenue on July 1st.

It’s a move the popular pizza place Papa Woody’s will soon be making, taking over a larger space inside the Cascade building this fall.

And while that sounds like a constant shuffling around of businesses, The Jones community of businesses say that’s really what this space is intended for.

“Growth is the goal,” Beaudion said. “With that opportunity in the Jones building for businesses to either start here and then move on to something bigger and better, for them to have that capability to grow their business is wonderful.”

“People don’t leave here because their businesses fail, people leave the Jones because their businesses have outgrown the space. I knew I wanted to be a part of a community like that,” Wubben said.

And as soon as there’s an opening in the Jones building, there are businesses lining up to take its place. Sala’s Salsas will be taking over Swamp Daddy’s current space once it moves to its new, larger location this fall. And the design firm Interiors Etc is opening a new retail space in the Jones building this summer.