SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen announced Saturday, February 19th will be the grand opening at its new, much larger sit-down restaurant and bar inside the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls.

For owner Inkka Beaudion, opening her own restaurant has always been about the food.

“Most definitely, that has always been the passion, that’s the reason why I started in the first place because I feel like that’s my connections to the people is through the food and the flavor,” Beaudion said.

She first brought a taste of her home state Louisiana to Sioux Falls with a food truck back in 2015.

“So I had started with an 18 foot trailer, then a less than 600 square foot restaurant,” Beaudion said.

Now her business, Swamp Daddy’s, is growing again, opening a nearly 3,000 square foot restaurant and new bar area in the Jones building this Saturday.

“We can serve beer, we can serve wine, we’ll have some specialty drinks,” Beaudion said. “You can also expect live music.”

And unlike her former smaller space, the new Swamp Daddy’s will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant.

“We went from having about eight employees to now I have over 20 employees and we’re still looking to hire more,” Beaudion said.

They will be serving up lunch, dinner and drinks with extended hours, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays this winter, and even later during the summer months.

“I love having a nice big restaurant, it will attract more people and their extended hours will be awesome, bringing people into the building all hours of the day,” Fellow Jones 421 tenant Richard Kelly from Interiors Etc. said.

Other Jones 421 building tenants and customers are excited to see this fan-favorite restaurant continue to grow and flourish.

“I remember going to Swamp Daddy’s right when they opened and I’ve been going back ever since,” Kelly said. “I am thrilled that they are expanding their space and expanding their menu.”

Beaudion says she will be expanding Swamp Daddy’s menu in three phases starting with the grand opening Saturday. So while her unique space may be bigger…

“We wanted to make people feel like whenever you step into Swamp Daddy’s and our restaurant that they’re being transported into Louisiana,” she said. “Where they get the vibe we’ve tried to create with the art, with the colors, and most importantly with the flavors and the food we’re going to be serving.”

..the food will always be the focus for Beaudion and her team.

Swamp Daddy’s has been closed for about three weeks in the transition into their new space. It will open this Saturday for lunch with live music and drinks starting at 5pm. The new restaurant and bar also features art from a local artist and space for local musicians to play on the weekends.