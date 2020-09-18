Survey of bankers shows economy improving, but weak, in rural parts of Plains, Western states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A new monthly survey of bankers shows the economy making some improvements but remaining weak in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.

The Rural Mainstreet Survey’s overall index remained negative at 46.9 in September, even though it improved from August’s 44.7 and marked continued improvement since March, when the index bottomed out at 35.5 as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

