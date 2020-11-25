Supporting local this Small Business Saturday especially important in 2020

Holiday shopping is well underway as many retailers roll out ‘Black Friday Week’ rather than waiting until after Thanksgiving because of the pandemic. But as you begin looking for deals and filling out your holiday shopping lists, a reminder to shop locally, this year especially.

“It goes without saying that it’s been a really hard year for small businesses,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.



A unique year deserving of a special proclamation.



“I Paul TenHaken, Mayor of the City of Sioux Falls, do hereby proclaim Saturday, November 28th as Small Business Saturday in the City of Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said.



The mayor and many community leaders are urging people to shop locally this weekend and throughout the holiday season.



“A lot of these businesses have made the jump already into their holiday season and offering specials to try to lure the customers to shop locally with them,” U.S. Small Business Administration South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood said.



“We’ll have specials on all sorts of different t-shirts, flannels and just the beer itself,” Remedy Brewing CEO & co-owner Matt Hastad said.



Whether it’s a six-pack under the tree, some unique holiday decor for your home, baked goods for Christmas celebrations or a gift card to your favorite local restaurant–these local purchases make a big difference in the community.



“All of those dollars spent here with local folks turns into haircuts and oil changes and groceries and that churn of dollars is so, so important to our economy,” Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin said.



“Shop small and shop local because the money stays in the community,” Hastad said.

Since the pandemic, more small businesses have gotten their products online so everyone can help support Sioux Falls businesses.



“Whether you’re from South Dakota and you’re out in the Washington, DC area or California, you can still shop here in South Dakota virtually,” Wood said.



A safe option many local shops have available this holiday season.



“We’re doing a lot of online sales with our merchandise and our beer. Unfortunately we can’t ship beer around the state, but we can ship our merchandise anywhere in the United States. You can order beer online and then we will do a curbside delivery to your car,” Hastad said.



Many of these local businesses have also taken the Safer Sioux Falls pledge, committing to providing a safe shopping and dining experience for everyone over the holiday season.