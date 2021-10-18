Supply shortages impacting Ideal Yardware

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supply chain issues have been a problem since the pandemic hit–and many industries say trying to get product just keeps getting worse.

After decades in the business, Ideal Yardware owner Cory Hansen says this past year is the first time ordering product has ever been this unreliable.

“We were supposed to get snowblowers in August, September don’t get them, October they keep pushing the dates back,” Hansen said.

The same thing happened with lawnmowers this summer, where deliveries are shipping months or even a year behind schedule.

“I’ve ordered lawn mowers for next year already, some of those are into September as far as when we’re going to receive them, it’s really difficult as a business owner,” Hansen said.

While it may look like you have plenty of choices right now, there’s actually only about half of the models here to choose from, and Hansen says once the first snowfalls, these won’t last long.

“What we have today, it literally won’t be here tomorrow. The first major snow or any minimal snow of the year, first cold day of the year, people buy stuff and it’s just gone,” Hansen said.

Ideal Yardware started this August with about 300 snowblowers–he expects his inventory to be totally gone by next month.

“We’re down in the low 100s now, honestly by the end of October we’ll be out unless we get more shipped to us, which doesn’t look real good,” Hansen said.

Hansen has hundreds of snowblowers on order since this spring, with shipping dates that just keep getting pushed back.

Some are out till March now is that even useful to you? Getting snowblowers in March won’t be useful, but I’ll still take them, we’ve heard that in 2022 from every manufacturer we deal with that it’s gonna be worse than this year, far worse, so we take whatever we can get,” Hansen said.

The problem is that manufacturers are struggling to produce any more products, in part due to staffing issues but the supply chain challenges are also impacting their ability to make more snowblowers or lawnmowers as they wait on components like computer chips or springs to arrive.