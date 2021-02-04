Super Bowl to-go; what this year’s big game will mean for local restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Super Bowl usually brings a welcome boost in business to local restaurants and sports bars, but this year, that boost may look a little different.

“We are all wearing our masks so if you want to come out we’d love to see you,” T.C.’s Referee assistant manager Andrea Crumb said.

The big game will be on at T.C.’s Referee this Sunday, but social distancing efforts will limit the crowd inside the long-time sports bar.

“We’re about half capacity at this point, still missing quite a few tables, just trying to make sure that we’re keeping people comfortable,” Crumb said.

But they still expect to do a lot of cooking in the kitchen.

“It is still a lot of to-go wings,” Crumb said. “We sell a ton of wings to go for the house parties and for people that just want to stay home.”

The neighborhood sports bar has been busy every weekend thanks to a steady stream of to-go orders.

“It’s been so important,” Crumb said. “We had amazing support through the closure and post closure, so much support from so many great people who have been here on a regular basis getting their food to-go.”

They’re preparing for another influx of to-go orders for Super Bowl Sunday as more fans enjoy the game from home this year.

“I expect to do a lot of to-go orders, a lot of wings to-go, we are doing curbside to-go yet too so I think that will be a nice advantage for us,” Crumb said.

T.C.’s Referee has seen an increase in customers coming into the restaurant over the past few weekends of football games. Crumb says the low number of cases and increased distribution of the vaccine is helping more people venture out to restaurants in person.