Sunny’s Pizzeria opens in unique location near two Sioux Falls universities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small brick building on 26th Street near the University of Sioux Falls has housed various businesses over the years. From a laundromat to grocery store and even a drone company. This week it opened the doors to a brand new venture for this part of Sioux Falls.

“We actually outfitted the whole thing ourselves,” owner Jon Oppold said.

For the past two months, Jon and Katy Oppold have worked to transform the property.

“All the aesthetics in here we kind of took care of,” Oppold said.

Those aesthetics heavily feature memorabilia of the restaurant’s namesake: a French bulldog named Sunny. Oppold says the dog is responsible for sparking the idea of opening a neighborhood pizzeria.

“We lived in a house about three blocks away from here and we used to walk by here when it was a laundry mat with Sunny our dog, we’d always say, that would be the perfect location for a pizza place or coffee shop or something like that because its right in between the colleges.

Oppold’s creatively named menu features themes from both Sioux Falls universities.

“Since we’re in between Augie and USF I didn’t want to be too much one more than the other,” Oppold said.

“It’s literally across our parking lot,” USF Employee Tavia Rutherford said.

Students and staff at USF are excited for their first opportunity to have a local restaurant close to campus.

“It will add to the walkability of our campus, and having it between two campuses is awesome, every other restaurant that’s around us you have to jump in a car to get to,” Rutherford said.

“That was really the whole appeal of this was the location, right in between the colleges, plus I’m a lifelong Sioux falls native and I’ve almost always lived in this neighborhood….I think Sioux Falls doesn’t have enough of these little neighborhood spots,” Oppold said.

A neighborhood spot that specializes in all things local.

“We have done everything from putting in local taps from the local breweries in here, we only serve Stensland’s cheese, we get blocks of cheese and shred it fresh everyday, so there’s a lot of local touches,” Oppold said.

Another unique feature is the speed of service. It only takes about three and a half minutes to build a pizza from scratch and pull it out of their super-fast ovens. Its a feature the owners say many people have enjoyed since they opened early this week.