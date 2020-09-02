Sunnycrest Retirement Village breaks ground on 5th new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new affordable senior living apartment broke ground in southwest Sioux Falls Tuesday, continuing to grow the campus of the nonprofit Sunnycrest Retirement Village.

The original Sunnycrest senior living was built in 1977; over the past 20 years, they’ve added three new buildings.



“We kept realizing that there was a demand for more affordable senior housing, reasonably priced, market rate apartments,” Sunnycrest Sales and Resident Services Director BrookLynn Pesicka said.

That demand continues to grow today.



“We are right now operating at about 99 percent full residency,” Sunnycrest Board of Directors President Tom Chap said.



“I’ve got a waiting list right now with numerous people on it, I’d say the approximate wait time is about three months,” Pesicka said.



Sunnycrest has 223 independent living apartments for people ages 62 and older that come with a lot of community amenities.



“We have a beauty salon on sight, we have educational seminars, we have clinics, we have weekly chapel services, daily ‘I’m OK’ checks, all kinds of things that allow people to maintain their independence but go about feeling safe where they’re at,” Pesicka said.



The new 60-unit addition will be going up on the south side of Sunnycrest’s large property near I-29 and 41st Street where there’s room for even more growth in the future.



“Our main mission as a nonprofit is to provide essential housing for anyone who could use a better opportunity for a nicer apartment or home,” Chap said.



Nearly half of Sunnycrest’s new $9 million south tower will be government-supported affordable housing units.



“Our funding for this specific building will come from South Dakota Housing Authority,” Chap said.

Whether tenants are paying market price or coming for subsidized housing, Sunnycrest says there is a big need for more affordable housing options for seniors in Sioux Falls.



“We recently did a market study in the beginning of the year,” Pesicka said. “There’s an unmet demand of about 500 apartments for seniors in the community with the needed rent of under $1,100 a month.”

The new south tower will begin to take shape over the next 12 to 17 months; Sunnycrest hopes to have new residents be able to move in by next winter.