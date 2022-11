SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun Country will add a flight from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Rapid City starting in June of 2023, the company announced on Tuesday.

The service will start on June, 19, 2023. It will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

The route between MSP International Airport and Rapid City is one of 15 new non-stop routes added by Sun Country.

The airport in Rapid City is planning a $208 million multi-year construction project that could start next year.