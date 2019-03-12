Summit League Ticket Sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Summit League Tournament is usually a win for the Sioux Falls economy.

It brings thousands of fans and millions of dollars into the city, but with no South Dakota men's teams left in the tournament, will that impact how much money fans spend at the event?

It was a Summit League tournament first. A No. 8 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals. In addition to the big SDSU loss, the USD men also fell in the quarterfinals.

"The Jacks always do pretty good, except this year. It's kind of disappointing to have them go out the first round like that," SDSU Fan Carter Brost said.

Despite the losses, Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple is still confident the tournament will be a big win for the economy.

"We set a record in ticket sales before the tournament, and we set a record for all session tickets as well," Douple said.

Still, Douple admits that attendance will likely be down for the men's games, which could impact food and beverage sales.

"It depends upon the weather too. We probably were down 2,000 both for the women's session and the men's session on Saturday due to the weather," Douple said.

The SDSU and USD Women's rivalry though will be a bright spot in the tournament.

"The two teams have been fighting it out. They both won at their home courts in overtime. It creates a lot of buzz and excitement for those alumni bases and fans," Douple said.

Fans who say even though their favorite teams aren't advancing, they'll likely still show up.

"You see a lot of old friends, and it's just a fun atmosphere," USD Fan Lynn Foley said.

"Sioux Falls doesn't always have these big huge things. This is an awesome thing to have," Brost said.

A big event that can also score big for the Sioux Falls economy.

Before the tournament started fans purchased a record 8,500 tickets.