Summer momentum at the Empire Mall: New announcements to come

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Empire Malls’ recent Anthropologie announcement is the first of what’s expected to be a summer filled with news of new retailers coming to the state’s largest mall.

“We use liquid nitrogen to form the ice cream,” Sub Zero Nitro manager Erin Weber said.



Dakota Snow and Sub Zero Desserts just opened its fourth location in Sioux Falls with Sub Zero Nitro inside the Empire Mall food court. Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe also planning to open in the food court in July.



“I’m actually kind of amazed at how much traffic has been at the mall, I’m sure summer helps with that, but it’s been great,” Weber said.



“Since February it’s been really strong. We’re happy with the solid numbers,” Empire Mall General Manager Dan Gies said.



Gies says the mall’s retailers are seeing sales higher than what they saw in 2019 before the pandemic hit; it’s just one of the factors attracting brands like Anthropologie and Dillard’s to Sioux Falls for the first time.



“A lot of these new tenants which are first to the market, are going to really enjoy those great sales that we have and we’ve got a long runway ahead of us,” Gies said.



Shoppers won’t have to wait long to enjoy some of the newly announced stores. Work is already underway preparing for Anthropologie, with some other announcements soon to come nearby.



“We had 15,000 square feet from Gap, they’re [Anthropologie] taking 9,000, so we’re getting a potential one or two other spaces ready to go,” Gies said.



It’s not just inside the mall seeing growth. Retail tents are also popping up in the parking lot for the summer, with an increase in new pop-up kiosks and entertainment options inside the halls of the mall as well.



“It’s just trying to play to the family when they come out and spend the day together,” Gies said. “We’re always working on getting different entertainment options here.”

A fully remolded Aerie will open inside the mall next week. Anthropologie plans to open before Thanksgiving. And the mall hopes to have an announcement soon on the future plans of Dillard’s and several other retail deals coming ahead of the holiday season.