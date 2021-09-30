Sullivans in Sioux Falls acquires Windstock Chimes, adding 2nd location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large Sioux Falls-based company just got bigger. Sullivans, a market leader in wholesale home décor products, acquired a new home décor company this month, marking their first move into outdoor products.

Sullivan’s Sioux Falls showroom is filled with a wide variety of decor for your home.

“Everything from vases, to candles, to wall decor, lanterns, candle holders, you name it,” Sullivans CEO Tom Russo said.

But now they’ve added a new product line that brings the company into a whole new market.

“We didn’t look specifically for wind chimes,” Russo said. “But we were looking for the right strategic partner that could take us outdoors and it just happened to be Woodstock Chimes.”

“People know about Woodstock for sure,” Woodstock Chimes Founder Gary Kvistad said.

Kvistad is a professional musician who created his own line of wind chimes more than 42 years ago.

“There’s probably 30 million of our wind chimes out there over the course of these 42 years,” Kvistad said. “I’m very proud of that; it’s part of a symphony of sound throughout the world.”

But when he decided it was time to retire, he connected with Sullivans in Sioux Falls.

“Quality is really number one for us and Sullivans supports that, they are a quality company,” Kvistad said.

A company focused on quality, and growth.

“This is a big acquisition; it generates about another 40 percent growth overnight for Sulllivans,” Russo said. “Growth means opportunity. Opportunity for our customers, opportunities for our suppliers, our investors.”

It’s Sullivans second acquisition in three years, but the first time they’ve added a new location.

“When we acquired the Darren Gygi Home Collection, they were in Utah, and we brought all of those jobs here,” Sullivans Marketing Director Tawni Buhler said. “This is the first time we’re keeping another location, with full office, staff, all on 160 acres in the beautiful Catskill mountains.”

Sullivans says this acquisition means greater opportunities for the nearly 100 employees working for this industry-leading company in Sioux Falls and New York.

“For people looking for career growth, this is a caliber company that you might think you have to go to the cities or a bigger city for, but its right here in your home,” Buhler said.

Ruso says Sullivans in Sioux Falls is always hiring for all positions.

If you’re curious about their products, you can check them out online. But the biggest part of their business is supplying home décor stores and boutiques across the country, including many in Sioux Falls.