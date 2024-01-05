SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–The holiday shopping season has now come to a close, but the past few months have been very busy for retailers in downtown Sioux Falls. How sales this holiday season compares to other years in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“All the retail studies and business reporting was saying it’s going to be a slower season, people are going to be more cautious about their spending,” The Spice & Tea Exchange owner Tami Brown said.

The general outlook for holiday shopping in 2023 was that consumer spending would be down, something many retailers in KELOLAND were planning for.

“I was very cautious. I didn’t order as much in advance,” Brown said.

“I was a little nervous about October, we sure made up for it in November, December,” Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage said.

Both Child’s Play Toys and the Spice and Tea Exchange in downtown Sioux Falls ended up with incredible sales at the end of the holiday season.

“The season was fantastic. It was unbelievable, especially the last week,” Savage said.

“This has been our best December ever,” Brown said.

The month not only had an extra Saturday before Christmas, it was also an incredibly warm December free of snow in the Sioux Falls area.

“This year people were walking around in sweatshirts up until Christmas eve, it made a huge difference,” Brown said.

“This I think was the first time in 14 years we’ve been open that we didn’t have to close one day. Every other year we’ve had to close for something whether it be ice or blizzard,” Savage said.

Last year extreme snowfall closed stores in downtown Sioux Falls 4 days in December, but this year’s warmer weather had people out shopping and enjoying many holiday activities downtown.

“It’s really a credit to our downtown, keeping that festive environment, there’s so much to do downtown, there’s the lights to see, shows at the pavilion, there’s so much to do here,” Brown said.

“I think that the supporting of local businesses is still big for us in Sioux Falls. I don’t know about the rest of the country but I feel the love here, people really love and care and want us to be around and shop local,” Savage said.



A national report shows holiday retail sales across the nation rose by three percent this year, in line with pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns according the national retail federation.