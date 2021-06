SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new summer food option will soon be popping up at The Empire Mall.

Sub Zero Nitro will be opening up in the Food Court for the summer. They’ll be open from June 7 to August 31. Sub Zero Nitro offers desserts that include ice cream, shaved ice, waffle cones and waffle bowls.

Sub Zero Nitro will be located next to Cinnabon and Charley’s Philly Steaks.