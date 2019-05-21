Students receive HBASE scholarship

Sioux Falls, S.D. - A group of local high school students are getting a boost for their education. The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation took some time from their membership meeting last week to present four students with scholarships to enter the home building trade.

It's a big night for four young people, as they receive $1,000 scholarships to pursue a career in construction.

"It's going to be a big deal for me. It will help me out a lot with the paying off the debt and stuff. So I'm very thankful for them," said Grant Koerner, Senior at Harrisburg High School.

These young people aren't just excited about the financial assistance, they're looking forward to changing the building industry.

"I think it's really interesting. I think it's cool to see how it's continually getting more advanced and they continually find a way to make things cheaper and make things more efficient," said Rhett Tinklenberg, Senior at Sioux Falls Christian.

For the Home Builders Association, it's rewarding to see young people excited about the future of their industry.

With 27 subcontractors needed to build just one home, they want students to know there's a place for just about everyone.

"There's different aspects. They may not be interested in one, but the other. To also realize they're very good paying jobs and established careers. I can tell you, most people that enter the building trades career end up owning their own business," said DeHaven.

"I think a lot of that is pressure from parents and just society in general to be the best at what you can be. But some people can be the best at construction. They don't have to be a doctor or surgeon," said Tinklenberg.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation has given out over $157,000 in scholarships total. Scholarships are also available for second year college students pursuing a building trade.