SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding employees is a constant challenge for many large employers in the Sioux Falls area.

Now the local Department of Labor is trying something new to connect the two; details on the first-ever Stroll Sioux Falls in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

Some of the area’s largest employers…



“Ideally when our plant is fully staffed we’re around 3,600,” Paul Ellis, Smithfield Sioux Falls associate director of HR said.



…would like to have even more people on their team.



“We’re looking right now to hire about 350 to 400, that’s where we’re short right now,” Ellis said.



It’s why Smithfield Foods is one of the first area employers partnering with the Department of Labor for the first Stroll Sioux Falls recruiting and hiring event.



“The idea is to have four or five employers each month to come on-sight and interview prospective job seekers,” Sioux Falls Department of Labor and Regulation Job Service Office Manager Sara Garbe said.



It’s a new concept for the Department of Labor and the Sioux Falls community.



“We just wanted to do something a little different than hosting one employer at a time or organizing a large job fair,” Garbe said.



While this is a first time event for the department of labor in Sioux Falls, Stroll Sioux Falls will become a regular event where job seekers can come every third Thursday of every month and meet with different prospective employers.



“They are anxious to get on board, we have wait lists for the next few months, so they are very excited and ready to get involved,” Garbe said.

Many employers are excited about any opportunity to meet more potential workers.



“Some employers might be able to interview them and offer employment on the spot,” Garbe said.



“A big shout out to the Department of Labor for putting something like this on. It never hurts to try something different, change up the routine,” Ellis said.



The first Stroll Sioux Falls event will be Thursday, September 22nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Department of Labor Sioux Falls Job service office on 811 E. 10th St. Street.