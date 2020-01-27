Stocks tumble as virus fears spark sell-off; Dow falls 453

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Stock Market Wall Street

U.S. stocks are closing with sharp losses as investors worry about the potential economic impact of the outbreak of a new virus from China.

The declines in the U.S. followed a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453 points, or 1.6%, to 28,535. The S&P 500 index fell 51 points, or 1.6%, to 3,243.

The Nasdaq fell 175 points, or 1.9%, to 9,139. Investors headed for safer holdings. Bond rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to its lowest level since October. Gold prices also rose. Airlines and resort operators suffered steep losses. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests