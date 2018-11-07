Your Money Matters

Stocks Rally On Wall Street Post-Election

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 03:01 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 03:01 PM CST

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are sharply higher on Wall Street as investors are relieved that midterm elections went as they had expected, leaving split control of Congress.

Health care stocks did especially well Wednesday after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, greatly decreasing the chances that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed.

Several states also approved expanding Medicaid.

UnitedHealth Group rose 4.4 percent and Molina Healthcare jumped 10.4 percent.

Big retailers and other high-growth stocks also rose. Amazon jumped 6.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 52 points, or 1.9 percent to 2,808.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 489 points, also 1.9 percent, to 26,126. The Nasdaq climbed 174 points, or 2.4 percent, to 7,550.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.22 percent.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates