Stocks Rally On Wall Street Post-Election

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are sharply higher on Wall Street as investors are relieved that midterm elections went as they had expected, leaving split control of Congress.

Health care stocks did especially well Wednesday after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, greatly decreasing the chances that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed.

Several states also approved expanding Medicaid.

UnitedHealth Group rose 4.4 percent and Molina Healthcare jumped 10.4 percent.

Big retailers and other high-growth stocks also rose. Amazon jumped 6.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 52 points, or 1.9 percent to 2,808.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 489 points, also 1.9 percent, to 26,126. The Nasdaq climbed 174 points, or 2.4 percent, to 7,550.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.22 percent.



