Stocking up on grocery sales on Super Bowl weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all over the country are preparing for a big weekend of super bowl parties. But even if you’re not hosting, its still a great weekend to head to the grocery store.

“Its a super busy weekend for us,” Minnesota Avenue Hy-Vee Assistant Store Director Jason Beal said.

While you may think of the holiday season as grocery’s busiest time, Beal says the super bowl takes the cake.

“Its actually the biggest food shopping day of the year, even bigger than Thanksgiving and Christmas over the weekend,” Beal said.

“In the stores there’s definitely a lot of fun ads and signs and different things for the Super Bowl and football shaped items,” shopper Kathy Rutten said.

Grocery stores are doing everything they can to get more people to shop at their store this weekend.

“Absolutely its very competitive,” Beal said. “The number one thing is taking care of customers, then we just have some fun items, unique items people want to have for their parties.”

One of Hy-Vee’s unique items is a ‘Mahomes Magic Cookie’ in honor of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who spent some of his childhood in Sioux Falls.

“These are selling like hotcakes, so stop on out and grab them while they’re here,” Beal said.

In addition to the unique items, there are also plenty of sales to help draw people in.

“I’ve seen some pretty good deals,” Rutten said.

“It’s a really good weekend to stock up on all sorts of snack items, whether its chips or dip, we also have very aggressive prices on pop and also wine and spirits, its the biggest wine and spirits sales of the year, great time to stock up on that,” Beal said.

Beal said Friday and Saturday are usually the busiest days of Super Bowl weekend, but there’s also plenty of traffic on Sunday, right up until 5 o’clock when in-store traffic dramatically slows down.