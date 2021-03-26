Stimulus checks help drive up car sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another 37 million Americans received their $1400 stimulus payments from the IRS this week, with a total of 127 million payments now distributed from the latest COVID relief package.



The extra cash is already bringing a boost in business to several industries, including car sales.



“I like to peruse cars, just like looking at cars, kind of a hobby really,” Jon Aus said after browsing the Autoland car lot.



But with the recent stimulus, his car lot dreaming could more easily become a reality.



“We did recently get a stimulus check, we’ve got a family of five,” Aus said. “It’s always good to have a little extra cash come in, a nice perk, I guess.”



“A lot of people have more money in their bank accounts, we are seeing an increase now in down payments and financing is really low,” Autoland owner Brad Dumbdie said.



The low interest rates have been driving up car sales over the past year.



“In May business started picking up and since then it’s been pretty gang busters, even through the winter it was pretty good,” Dumbdie said.



He says the spring always brings a big boost to Autoland’s business.



“It’s a natural time of year just because of the tax money coming back, but we’ve got people that have tax money and stimulus money and of course in South Dakota we’ve been open so a lot of people are still working and getting the benefits,” Dumbdie said.



It’s all spurred on the car dealership’s best month of sales in more than 20 years of business.



“I would say we’re up a good 25 percent at least,” Dumbdie said. “Usually we’ve got about 100 to 120 cars on the lot, right now we’ve got about 80.”



The increased demand combined with the manufacturing slowdown of the pandemic is putting a crunch on the supply.



“The part suppliers right now has been the problem, to get those new cars built they can’t get the computer chips, they run out of foam. So it’s not so much on the manufacturing as it is on the producer side of things, they just can’t get the parts,” Dumbdie said.



It’s why any available cars are moving off the lot faster than usual, with even more people getting approved because of the stimulus.



“A lot of these banks know that people who are credit challenged, they finally have cash to put down, so they’ll take a risk on those folks. So, you get an influx of a lot of people,” Dumbdie said.



People who are anxious to get out and drive after a year of the pandemic.



“Definitely, we’ve already got a few things planned that we probably wouldn’t have been doing last summer, feels like things are loosening up that way and we look forward to having a little more fun,” Aus said.

The supply issues are also affecting the repair industry. Dumbdie says at one point, his service department had a backup of dozens of cars waiting on parts to arrive that normally would be a quick overnight fix.