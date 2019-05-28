Stensland Family Farms opens new ice cream shop in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - People living in eastern Sioux Falls now have another option for ice cream.
Stensland Family Farms is now open along 41st Street near Sycamore Avenue.
Along with freshly-made ice cream, you'll also find farm-fresh dairy products, homemade waffle cones, floats and sundaes.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
