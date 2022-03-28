SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be one of the longest awaited openings in Sioux Falls history, but Dave and Buster’s is finally set to open in one week.

The coming soon sign has been outside the Dave & Buster’s location at Lake Lorraine for far longer than anticipated.

“We started planning back in 2018, 2019 and then the concrete shell and roof were done by early 2020, then, unfortunately, covid shut everything down,” Sioux Falls Dave & Buster’s General Manager Jared Hilliard said.



But last year that construction started back up and now the coming soon sign is finally in the past, as the first-ever Sioux Falls locations prepare to open to the public on Monday, April 4th.



“Now here we are, we’ve got everything here, we’ve got all our people hired and now they’re here training,” Hilliard said.



With more than 19,000 square feet, there’s space for up to 1000 people to dine or play one of 88 games at the Sioux Falls Dave and Busters, but it takes a lot of hands to make sure the large new facility functions properly.

“We hired 110 individuals to help us open this brand-new location,” Hilliard said.



“It’s like getting paid to play, there was a day we got to come in for two hours just to play,” Sioux Falls Bartender Shay Werdel said.



Werdel was thrilled at the opportunity to be one of the first staff members to help bring this new brand to Sioux Falls.



“I walked in and was like, is this in Sioux Falls? You just don’t find this in this area,” Werdel said. “The atmosphere, all the people, how fun and exciting is this place!”



It’s not just about playing games, Dave and Busters is also all about watching the game.



“That is what’s called the ‘wow wall’; I’m proud to say it’s actually the largest TV in the state at 10 feet tall and 40 feet wide,” Hilliard said.



The wow wall and roughly two dozen other TVs in the sports bar and restaurant will always have on a variety of sporting events throughout the year.



“Everything sports related we’ll indulge in: UFC fights, bare knuckle boxing, boxing, anything NFL, Olympics, cricket, World Cup,” Hilliard said. “There’s so much to do here, there’s something for everybody.”

Dave & Buster’s is known as an adult arcade, but Hilliard says the whole family can enjoy the Sioux Falls location as long as kids under 18 are supervised by an adult.



The Lake Lorraine location opens Monday, April 4th with a ribbon cutting at 10:30. Dave & Busters will be open 7 days a week starting at 11 a.m.