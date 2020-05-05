State distributes all money from Small Business Relief fund

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Many small businesses impacted by the pandemic are getting help from the Small Business Relief fund.

South Dakota lawmakers set it up on Veto Day. But that money is now gone.

Governor Kristi Noem says the state has looked at putting more resources in the fund, but the money would have to come from somewhere outside of state government.

“I think in light of what we’re seeing with revenue numbers coming in, knowing that we are going to see some pretty significant impacts coming in reports that will come forward in June and July we’re not sure that we have state dollars that we could put into that fund at this time,” Noem said.

Noem says the state is looking into whether federal dollars would be able to supplement the fund.