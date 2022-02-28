SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Wednesday is a day dedicated to celebrating and supporting entrepreneurs in Sioux Falls. That’s when Startup Sioux Falls is hosting Founders Day events.

The first Wednesday in March marks the anniversary of the speaking series One Million Cups kicking off in Sioux Falls.

“We’re bringing the entrepreneur community together on a regular basis,” Startup Sioux Falls executive Director Brienne Maner said.

This Wednesday the regular entrepreneurial event is celebrating its 8th anniversary and providing even more opportunities for the entrepreneur community to gather together throughout the day.

“What we’ve noticed the most is founders need a community,” Maner said.

Maner says the goal of Founders Day is to celebrate entrepreneurship, but more importantly, it’s bringing like-minded people all together in one place to help share ideas and some inspiration.

“Any time we get the chance to share knowledge with people who are looking to take that step or are early in their process and they can get anything from us that can keep them going and help them be more successful, I always love being a part of that,” co-founder of Think 3D Solutions Vaney Hariri said.

Vaney Hariri is a local entrepreneur who will be sharing at the first ever Founders Forum this Wednesday afternoon, hoping to inspire the next generation of small business owners.



“For many people who want to live practically and want to take care of their families and live responsibly, starting a business can be scary. But when you’re around other folks who have taken the choice to take that step, what you realize sometimes is following your dreams is the safest thing you can do,” Hariri said.

Dreams that may come to life by attending the free Founder’s Day events this week.

“Whatever stage that you’re at we want to try to find a way to support you and your networks,” Maner said. “Just making our city as vibrant as possible and that isn’t done without the support of those hard-working small businesses that all started with an idea.”

Founders Day starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday with One Million Cups at the Museum of Visual Materials and continues with the Founders Forum and Startup Social at 4 p.m. at Icon Events Hall. All events are free and open to the public.