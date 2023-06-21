SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–Startup Sioux Falls celebrated the official grand opening of its new downtown headquarters Wednesday.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, why so many community and business leaders are supporting the continued growth of this organization.

“Today has been a long time coming,” Startup Sioux Falls board member and Blend Interactive CEO & Founder Karla Santi said.

Startup Sioux Falls has served entrepreneurs for 20 years now. In that time the nonprofit has seen a lot of growth and changes.

“We have re-imagined our vision, our title our name, trying to ask ourselves, what do entrepreneurs need today vs. 10 years ago?” Startup Sioux Falls President Brienne Maner said.

That’s what led Startup Sioux Falls to partner with the city to move to a historic building in the center of town.

“This dream has been a long time coming, our previous location was a little out of the downtown area, so not as much of the activity or foot traffic,” Santi said. “We always envisioned this busy area of downtown where people could come together and make those connections needed to start a business.”

The organization says one of the biggest benefits of the new location is the visibility and the growth they’ve experienced just by people walking by.

“There’s a real benefit for us being centrally located in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls, in the middle of all of this unprecedented development around us. People are coming in and saying, what is it that you do here?” Maner said.

That visibility is helping more people join the co-working and office space inside the new building.

“We are now about 250 members strong,” Maner said.

But also serving the organization’s ultimate mission of helping founders add to the growing business community in Sioux Falls, a mission many area businesses that have already found success continue to support.

“This is an important part of our community, the startup scene, we want to keep our workforce here, want innovative companies that are attracting more people to our area. I think our whole communities come around these start-ups because each one could be something big that affects our whole community,” Santi said.

MarketBeat kicked off the move to the new building with a $1 million gift, with many other area businesses helping complete the $1.3 million capital campaign to support the move to downtown. The move was also made possible thanks to the City of Sioux Falls partnering with the nonprofit to move into the city-owned building.