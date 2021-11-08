Startup Sioux Falls accepting applications for Nonprofit Pitch Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Startup Sioux Falls is giving area nonprofits an opportunity to practice their pitch and win $2,000.

“The idea was that nonprofits as organizations are startups just like for profit businesses are,” Startup Sioux Falls Community Manager Peter Hauck said.

And like any new company, learning how to sell your idea is extremely important to getting started.



“One of the main goals of the event is that nonprofits get to practice their pitch,” Hauck said. “When you’re fundraising and that fundraising is the thing that allows you to continue doing the work that you’re doing, practicing your value proposition is really critical.”



“The more opportunities you get to share your message openly with new faces, new people, new circles, that’s definitely going to benefit you,” Terry Liggins, the founder of the Hurdle Life Coach Foundation said.



Terry Liggin’s Hurdle Life Coaching Foundation was the winner of last year’s first ever Nonprofit Pitch Night.



“The Nonprofit Pitch Night came across my radar, as a startup nonprofit it made sense for us to get in the ring in there and promote what we’re doing,” Liggins said.

Liggins says putting together the pitch took some work, but the event had a big return for his nonprofit.



“The first-place prize was $2,000,” Liggins said. “You got the chance to pitch what you would do with that $2,000 however it would fit your organization.”



This contest is not only about the prize money, but also about building and developing your new nonprofit.



“To articulate what their value proposition is to the world. We also partnered with Cindy Peterson with Maximizing Excellence to get some feedback for each of the participants that goes through the pitch night,” Hauck said.

Any nonprofits formed within the last five years can apply to be part of Sioux Falls Startup’s Nonprofit Pitch Night. Applications will be accepted through November 15th, after that four finalists will be selected to participate in the pitch night that the public is encouraged to attend.

The event is Giving Tuesday, November 30th at 5:30. Attendance is limited to 125 people with a $5 registration fee that will go directly to the CO.STARTERS scholarship fund.