Your Money Matters

Starbucks Says It Will Stop Offering Plastic Straws By 2020

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 05:26 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 05:26 AM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks says it will eliminate plastic straws from its stores globally by 2020, a nod to the growing push for businesses to be more environmentally friendly.
    
The Seattle-based company said Monday it will instead use straws made from other materials, and lids designed not to need straws. McDonald's also recently said it would switch to paper straws in the United Kingdom and Ireland by next year, and test alternatives to plastic straws in some U.S. locations.
    
Environmental activists are pressuring businesses to ditch plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and hurt marine life. Local governments are also looking at the issue. Seattle's ban on single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service outlets recently took effect. Similar proposals are being considered elsewhere.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!