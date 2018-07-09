Starbucks Says It Will Stop Offering Plastic Straws By 2020

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks says it will eliminate plastic straws from its stores globally by 2020, a nod to the growing push for businesses to be more environmentally friendly.



The Seattle-based company said Monday it will instead use straws made from other materials, and lids designed not to need straws. McDonald's also recently said it would switch to paper straws in the United Kingdom and Ireland by next year, and test alternatives to plastic straws in some U.S. locations.



Environmental activists are pressuring businesses to ditch plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and hurt marine life. Local governments are also looking at the issue. Seattle's ban on single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service outlets recently took effect. Similar proposals are being considered elsewhere.

