Starbucks opens at new 69th & Louise strip mall; Capriotti’s and new ice cream shop will soon join

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls welcomed another Starbucks location to the city Friday. The coffee shop inside the new strip mall at 69th and Louise is yet another new storefront coming to this growing corner of the community.

On opening day this brand new Starbucks is already buzzing with customers excited to have a coffee shop in their neighborhood.



“We live just up the street,” mom Jenna Matthey said.



Matthey moved to Sioux Falls last year, settling on the south side of town.



“We have been so impressed with the progressiveness of Sioux Falls and all of the new places popping up,” Matthey said.

“A very exciting growing area of Sioux Falls, obviously tremendous housing growth to the south,” Raquel Blount, the Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for Lloyd Companies said



All of the new houses have led to a big increase in traffic, helping to draw these new businesses to the busy corner.



“There are very high traffic counts, it’s such a convenient location with being at the cross hairs of I-229 and I-29 and you can’t beat having the medical in the area,” Blount said.



Over the past year, several new businesses have built on the corner across from the new Avera on Louise campus.

“Williquors is extremely happy with their sales and business has been so good for them,” Blount said. “Cornerstone Bank loves the location; they’ve been able to get a lot of exposure.”

Now this new strip mall is adding another four storefronts to the growing corner of town.



“We’re so excited that Starbucks opened this morning to service this end of Sioux Falls,” Blount said. “The Capriotti’s will open next month…and we do have a signed lease for a tenant right next to the Starbucks. It’s a neighborhood walk-in sit-down ice cream store and treats, so it will be very quaint and cool and fun.”



“Its so nice to have more local lunch spots,” Matthey said.



This growing corner of town is expected to get even busier once the 85th street I-29 interchange opens up.