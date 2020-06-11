Spring Parade of Homes continues with safety precautions

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled or postponed many events this spring, but now several events are starting to come back. That includes the Sioux Empire Home Builder’s Spring Parade of Homes.

“We’ve been doing the parade of homes ourselves for about 20 years,” Rallis Construction owner Dusty Rallis said.

Dusty Rallis is one of dozens of builders showcasing a newly constructed home during the next two weekends of the Spring Parade of Homes.

“I’ve been involved with Parade of Homes on the committee for quite a few years now, everyone I’ve talked to its definitely helped increase their business, it’s helped the consumers get out and meet builders.

It’s a tradition of showcasing the work the Sioux Empire Home Builders have continued since the 1960s, but this is the first year a few things about the Parade of Homes will be a little different.

“There is going to be some precautions taken, we’re not going to fill the houses full, it’s going to be a responsible amount of people in the home, directional traffic going through one entrance one exit,” Rallis said. “All the lights will be on and all the doors open so people don’t have to come in contact with any of the items.”

While the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the Parade of Homes about a month, Rallis says it hasn’t stopped the growing demand for new homes in Sioux Falls.

“We are actually seeing a huge increase in the demand of building, to the point where I don’t know how many builders are going to be able to handle all the projects because it’s going to be a very busy summer going into the fall,” Rallis said.

The Parade of Homes is a key time for potential customers to chose a builder to work with and make sure they get on their schedule during this busy season.

“Get in touch with a builder to look at what availability there is for lots and what availability they have to build a home in the time frame you’re looking,” Rallis said.

The more than 50 newly constructed homes are free to tour and can be found all over Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and Worthing.