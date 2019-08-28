Sports betting begins in Iowa

They say timing is everything and that’s definitely the case in Iowa where sports gambling is now legal.

With college football and NFL teams ready to kick off their regular season schedules, Grand Falls Casino is betting there’ll be a lot of interest in placing sports bets.

Sports bettors can now place wagers on their favorite teams legally through Grand Falls Casino.

“There’s been a lot of excitement, everywhere I go it’s the first question people ask me about,” Grand Falls Casino General Manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

But you can only bet online for right now through elitesportsbook.com

“For online betting you do have to be a resort club member for that, so if you don’t have a resort club card yet all you have to do is come to Grand Falls and sign up at our resort club,” Grand Falls Casino General Manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

Come Saturday, though, this area of the casino, that’s currently under renovation, will become the temporary sportsbook lounge, where you can place a bet in person.

“Saturday we are gearing up, obviously one of the biggest days for college football, this is the big day so we’ll be opening our sportsbook at 8 a.m. and we’ll be ready for guests to come in house,” Haselhoff said.

As we said, this is only temporary, but in a few months, this area of the casino will be transformed into the permanent sportsbook.

When it’s finished, you’ll be able to place a bet on your favorite teams and then watch them on a 33 foot by 9 foot screen.

“I think people will be wowed by what we do in the show lounge, because it truly is going to be a Las Vegas sports book,” Haselhoff said.

Grand Falls Casino is just one of 18 casinos in Iowa that is offering sports betting.