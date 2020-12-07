Sporting goods store to give donations to non-profits in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels is giving back to local non-profit organizations through the “12 Days of Giving.”

Scheels will be donating $1,000 to 12 different non-profits in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. Six winners will be picked by Scheels staff, while six will be selected by the community, and the nominations are rolling in.

“We have almost 500 responses from the community right now, which has been great. We’ve been seeing a lot of non-profits that we’ve never heard of, so that was one of the main goals of this donation campaign,” Scheels event coordinator Nickolas Burns said.

We’ve provided a link to the nomination form, which is due Tuesday night.

Scheels will announce one winner per day from December 10 until Christmas Day.