Spearfish in top 10 towns to be in hit television show

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — In this evening’s business headlines. Small Business Revolution could be coming soon to KELOLAND. Competing against some cities double the size, Spearfish is now even closer to being on the hit series.

Small Business Revolution, which you may have heard, is a TV show that works with 6 businesses in a community. Spearfish is now in the top 10 in the running for season 5.

“There were 6 thousand nominations and then we rose to the top 2 hundred and then they called our office and did a phone interview which rose us to the top 10,” Melissa Barth, Executive Director of Spearfish Chamber Commerce, said.

Staff from the TV show’s sponsor made a trip to Spearfish and visited 34 of these businesses to see if this community is right for the show.

“But to get there we need to show engagement from our community, our region, and our state that says yes we want you to come to South Dakota, yes we want you to come to Spearfish,” Barth said.

Businesses, like Common Grounds, are one of the town’s many gems.

“We’ve seen a lot, we’ve seen a lot come and go and we’ve seen a lot of change and a lot of growth and there always seems to be an excitement downtown Spearfish and that’s why we love being downtown,” Corey Brost, owner of Common Grounds, said.

If selected, the program could award half a million dollars to 6 businesses in the community.

“This is an opportunity to give them resources that we could never accomplish on our own and it’s statewide, people come to visit Spearfish and we know that, and this will just help lift it up,” Barth said.

“They loved what they saw here, like a lot of people do for the first time and so it’s an exciting thing for a lot of people in Spearfish, including myself and our business to get that recognition and I hope it goes well, I hope we get it,” Brost said.

To show online engagement, the city of Spearfish is asking people to #myspearfish on social media. You can also vote for them to be in the top 5 here.