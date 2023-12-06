SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A shortage of mental health care workers has led to a new 2-year degree at Southeast Technical College.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

How a large community partnership is helping address the problem with a new Behavioral and Mental Health Technician program in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“About half our staff in direct patient care are nurses; the other half are behavioral health technicians,” Avera Behavioral Health Vice President Thomas Otten said.

Otten says these technicians play a critical role in the direct care of behavioral health patients in many healthcare settings across KELOLAND.

“They’re with patients wherever they go. They’re people who will have one on ones with patients on a very regular basis,” Otten said. “Typically, all of our behavioral techs prior to this have had a 4-year-degree in psychology or social work.”

But with a growing shortage of these essential workers…

“Every single day we probably have five of these positions open,” Otten said.

Avera sought out a new solution through a partnership with Southeast Tech.

“The two-year program is a program that is going to allow students to get into the program within a short time but also allows us to cover the topics we need to cover,” Tracy Bird, the Behavioral and Mental Health Technician program director with Southeast Tech said.

“They learn how to work with people, how to lead groups, they’ll learn some of those basic skills in cognitive behavioral therapy,” Otten said.

These students will also be getting some hands-on clinical training with mental health partners across the region, with the first group of students able to start the program next month.

“From the Seeds for Success program we do have several scholarship opportunities available for students interested in enrolling in the program in the spring of 2024 starting in January,” Bird said.

A great educational opportunity for anyone who wants to jump into this important role for patients.

“We’re always looking for upbeat, positive, can-do people who want to change the world,” Otten said. “This is a job where you literally get to change the trajectory of a life, every single day you get that opportunity.

You can still enroll to join the program beginning in January. Students can also apply for the Seeds for Success scholarship program for this degree.