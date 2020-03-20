South Dakotans out of work due to COVID-19 closures encouraged to apply for state assistance

South Dakota now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more precautionary closures happening across the state every day. It’s left thousands of workers without a paycheck until their business re-opens.

“We have unprecedented claims right now,” South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said.



The Department of Labor is making temporary adjustments to the state’s reemployment assistance program to help workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Many of our people calling to file have never filed before,” Hultman said.

From schools, to restaurants, retail, hotels and entertainment, tens of thousands of jobs are now shut down across South Dakota, all because of COVID-19.

“Things are not typical right now, so individuals that might consider applying for unemployment insurance may qualify during this time,” Hultman said. “So if you are temporarily laid off from your place of employment and that is related to the COVID-19 virus, you may be eligible for some unemployment/reemployment assistance at this time.”

Even if your hours are being reduced right now, the South Dakota Department of Labor says both part and full-time employees affected by the virus should apply. Those claims will be evaluated on a case by case basis. But Hultman says employers can make the claims process easier for their employees.

“It is in the best interest of those employees if the employer can say, you are temporarily laid off and it is related to the COVID-19 virus,” Hultman said.

Any employers who have unemployment insurance questions about layoffs and closures related to COVID-19 are asked to email LRRADivision@state.sd.us.



“I think employers, just like the rest of us, this is really quickly changing and they’re trying to adapt, most are trying to do what’s right for their employees and their relationships,” Hultman said.

It’s best for employees to start to file a claim as soon as possible by going online at RAClaims.sd.gov. Make sure to have your social security number, Drivers License or ID and employment history from the past 18 months ready to go. It shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes to file a claim online. You can also call 605-626-2452 during regular business hours, but if you have to call, be prepared to wait.

“We have seen claim activity really go up this week, so if you’re calling to file a claim, you may have a wait time of over one hour right now,” Hultman said.

The Department of Labor is adding more staff to handle new claims and is also working to speed up payments.

“It typically takes us 15 days to get that first benefit released, we have done what we can to get that down to 8 days,” Hultman said. “If you chose a direct deposit option, we can get your payment to you more quickly.”

But don’t expect a full recovery of your usual paycheck. Hultman said the Reemployment Assistance program is designed to help people get by during this difficult time.

“On average, a weekly unemployment insurance benefit equals about half of someone’s weekly pay. Up to the maximum benefit of $414 per week,” Hultman said.

Right now South Dakota’s re-employment assistance trust fund has $136 million; enough to fund the program’s typical needs for more than 16 months. Secretary Hultman says its ranked the 13th strongest unemployment trust fund in the nation.