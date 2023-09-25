SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week, South Dakota Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts are leading a trade delegation to Mexico. They will participate in meetings with buyers, ag leaders and government officials.

Mexico is the state’s second-largest trade partner with an export value of approximately $600 million in 2022. State officials say trade with Mexico supports more than 13,000 jobs in the state.

South Dakota’s highest-value exports include distiller grains, pork, beef and soybeans.