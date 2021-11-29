South Dakota clothing company competing with national retailers in Cyber Monday, online holiday sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of major online shopping as people hit up Cyber Monday sales from many different retailers.



But it’s not just national brands finding success with online sales this holiday season, one South Dakota-based company is successfully competing with the mass of online deals this holiday shopping season.

“I think I had like seven emails, several push notifications, and then as we were sitting in our meeting this morning I got another five or six text messages, so it’s coming at you from every angle,” Lauriebelles marketing manager Taylor Kenney said.



It was a Monday full of notifications hoping to entice you to shop.



“I think people shop on these kinds of days, everyone wants a deal,” Lauriebelles Chief Operations Officer Roger Jepsen said.



But for the past few weeks, it’s been non-stop deals from retailers all over the country.



“It comes earlier and earlier each year so to capture that early traffic, 12 days before Thanksgiving, we did deals every single day to hopefully capture new traffic as well,” Kenney said.



Lauriebelles is successfully capturing many of the early holiday sales thanks to some major growth in marketing.



“It’s just getting your name out there, not sticking to one platform. Trying text messaging, trying an app if you can develop it, pushing out more social posts,” Kenney said. “The cool part about online is you can see instant results. I know when I’m sending out a text you can see traffic spike and sales spike.”

While the holiday season may have many people heading to their phones to take advantage of those Cyber-Monday deals, a warehouse full of products and hands-on staff is what it actually takes to fulfill all of those online orders. It’s an increase in online sales that’s meant a lot of growing, especially for locally owned companies like Lauriebelles.



“We moved in here not even a year ago and we’re getting to capacity already,” Jepsen said.



The women’s clothing company based in Tea has seen tremendous online growth over the past year, leading to some major investments in their warehouse and additional staff.



“So the new system we have allows us to ship an average of 2,000 orders a day; that’s shipped, picked and out the door,” Jepsen said. “That’s how we stay competitive against the big box brands, you can buy today and ship today with what we now have in place.”

While Lauriebelles does see increased traffic and sales on Cyber Monday and Black Friday, Jepsen says the increased holiday traffic is now more than just one day, it’s spread out throughout two months of promotions and holiday shopping. And also correlates with when their exclusive brand releases new products.

“I think when you’re local you have something that big retailers don’t have, we have our Lily & Lottie brand that you can’t get anywhere else,” Kenney said. “That’s one of the cool things about being local, you have those niche pieces of products, you have those things that are niche and special to you, especially here in South Dakota.”