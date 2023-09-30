SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Sept. 21, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.19%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

#30. Box Elder

– Typical home value: $336,242

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +59.3%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#29. Harrisburg

– Typical home value: $341,063

– 1-year price change: +2.0%

– 5-year price change: +46.5%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#28. Sturgis

– Typical home value: $342,461

– 1-year price change: -1.3%

– 5-year price change: +60.9%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#27. Whitewood

– Typical home value: $344,239

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +61.2%

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

#26. Dell Rapids

– Typical home value: $348,832

– 1-year price change: +2.4%

– 5-year price change: +55.8%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#25. Baltic

– Typical home value: $349,704

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.1%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#24. Astoria

– Typical home value: $350,424

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +46.9%

– Metro area: Brookings, SD

#23. Tea

– Typical home value: $356,390

– 1-year price change: +0.8%

– 5-year price change: +46.0%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#22. Chester

– Typical home value: $357,310

– 1-year price change: +5.8%

– 5-year price change: +81.1%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#21. Jefferson

– Typical home value: $360,862

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +42.5%

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#20. Montrose

– Typical home value: $364,670

– 1-year price change: -0.6%

– 5-year price change: +55.7%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#19. Brandon

– Typical home value: $366,556

– 1-year price change: +1.1%

– 5-year price change: +49.7%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#18. Eden

– Typical home value: $370,134

– 1-year price change: -1.6%

– 5-year price change: +47.9%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#17. Humboldt

– Typical home value: $371,442

– 1-year price change: +1.7%

– 5-year price change: +70.8%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#16. New Underwood

– Typical home value: $379,534

– 1-year price change: +3.5%

– 5-year price change: +77.6%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#15. Hartford

– Typical home value: $392,734

– 1-year price change: +1.8%

– 5-year price change: +56.4%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#14. Summerset

– Typical home value: $396,903

– 1-year price change: -0.2%

– 5-year price change: +58.2%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#13. Gary

– Typical home value: $397,709

– 1-year price change: -4.0%

– 5-year price change: +56.0%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#12. North Sioux City

– Typical home value: $401,493

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +35.5%

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

#11. Deadwood

– Typical home value: $406,306

– 1-year price change: -0.2%

– 5-year price change: +69.5%

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

#10. Spearfish

– Typical home value: $413,219

– 1-year price change: -0.4%

– 5-year price change: +53.9%

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

#9. Chancellor

– Typical home value: $415,710

– 1-year price change: +0.7%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

#8. Goodwin

– Typical home value: $422,656

– 1-year price change: +1.0%

– 5-year price change: +56.1%

– Metro area: Watertown, SD

#7. Custer

– Typical home value: $435,032

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +76.2%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#6. Wentworth

– Typical home value: $449,116

– 1-year price change: +6.2%

– 5-year price change: +87.2%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#5. Hill City

– Typical home value: $456,284

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +80.7%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#4. Castlewood

– Typical home value: $482,329

– 1-year price change: +0.1%

– 5-year price change: +71.0%

– Metro area: Watertown, SD

#3. Hermosa

– Typical home value: $482,449

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +88.3%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

#2. Henry

– Typical home value: $535,357

– 1-year price change: +10.8%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

– Metro area: Watertown, SD

#1. Keystone

– Typical home value: $577,740

– 1-year price change: +0.1%

– 5-year price change: +87.0%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.