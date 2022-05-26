SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has seen a lot of growth since the pandemic started, with many people moving here from all over the country. Many are also bringing some unique businesses like Sound Body Studio.

“At the most basic level it’s a deep relaxation therapy, it’s meditative,” Sound Body owner Kristen Lund said.

Kristin Lund moved to Sioux Falls late last year.

“My husband is initially from Brookings, we were living in Washington, DC and I was practicing there and also in Phoenix, Arizona. But then when everything shut down in the cities it was a natural transition to come here,” Lund said.

She brought her unique training in sound and vibrational therapy with her to Sioux Falls.

“It’s an eastern form of medicine, it’s been around for 2,000 years but it’s new in the west….it’s even new in New York City and LA,” Lund said.

She’s working to make this unique therapy using crystal and Tibetan bowls more accessible all over the country.

“I consult with spas, I’ve done workshops through the National Institutes of Health, I’ve talked to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix,” Lund said.

During a session, patients will sit within the vibrations for anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, but Lund says the benefits for your body will last much longer.

“Basically 30 minutes of this is they say the equivalent of two hours of sleep, it also just separates you from the weight of life sometimes,” Lund said.



“You get up and feel like you’re rested,” Sound Body Sioux Falls client Emily Small said.

Small has found this new form of relaxation incredibly beneficial and is grateful for the opportunity to return to the Sioux Falls studio.

“At least every month when I just will start to feel really overwhelmed, it seems like Kristen pops up when I need to come,” Small said.

“At the time when I was seeking this out, there was a lot of chaos in my life and a lot of difficult transitions,” Sound Body Sioux Falls client Emily Wilson said.

Wilson says she’s also found physical and emotional healing in this deep form of relaxation.

“Going into it I wasn’t sure what to expect, once I laid down, and the music started going and the bowls started going, the way they resonated with my body felt very calm, very relaxing,” Wilson said.

Sound Body studio is located in downtown Sioux Falls across from Bread and Circus; the sessions are available individually or in groups. You can find more information about Lund’s services here.