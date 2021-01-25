Soo Sports under new ownership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Soo Sports opened in Sioux Falls in 1969. Now the longtime family-owned boat dealership is under new ownership.

“Many years ago I had said, if you ever think about retiring, give me a call,” Soo Sports new owner Brian Tordsen said

Tordsen had a strong connection with the previous owners of Soo Sports thanks to his love of fishing.

“I’ve spent 20 years in fishing tournaments and the last 13 years competitively fishing across the country chasing walleye,” Tordsen said

After 30 years in the banking industry, Tordsen took over Soo Sports in December to pursue his passion full time.

“Sometimes people say don’t work in your hobby, but it’s a hobby that I love and it’s a hobby that I love talking to people about,” Tordsen said.

As the new owner, Tordsen says he’ll continue many of the same traditions Soo Sports is known for, including its award winning service center and selection, but he hopes to upgrade in other areas.

“We’re in the process of creating a brand new website, we’ll have all inventory on the website. The first place the shopper goes is on their phones and looking at a website to see what’s available,” Tordsen said.

Right now the competition for new boats is higher than ever.

“The boating industry saw some record sales last year; inventory levels last fall were the lowest ever within the boating industry,” Tordsen said.

It’s a trend that is continuing this year with sold signs already taking over the showroom.

“We do have some brands that are already sold out for the model year,” Tordsen said. “We do have several boats coming in April, March, and May. And we do have some we can order and have been ordering, but it takes about 12 weeks out to deliver those types of boats.”

Tordsen also recently added a new brand of pontoons to Soo Sport’s inventory, gearing up for even more interest during the busy season this spring.